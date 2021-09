DAYTON, Tenn. - The Bryan College Volleyball team competed in their second match of the day on Saturday against Oakland City University. The Lady Lions were looking to pick up their first win of the year, after a season-opening loss earlier in the day to Thomas More. The Lady Lions came out on top in each close set and closed out the match in dominating fashion. Bryan picks up their first win of the season in the form of a sweep with scores of 25-20, 26-24, 25-9. INSIDE THE BOX.

DAYTON, TN ・ 14 DAYS AGO