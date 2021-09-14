Dying Light 2: Stay Human Delayed To February 2022

Techland announced that Dying Light 2 Stay Human has been delayed on all platforms until February 4, 2022, from its planned release date of December 7. The delay comes with a letter from Techland CEO Pawel Marchewka where he mentions this game is the most ambitious title the team has ever created and they need time. However, it seems they’ll be running a series of previews next month with press and content creators to share their experience with the game ahead of launch. I thought a demo might be better, but we’ll do our best here to be a part of that.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO