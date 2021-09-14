CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dying Light 2: Stay Human Delayed To February 2022

By Saqib Mansoor
segmentnext.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDying Light 2: Stay Human has been delayed by roughly another couple of months in order to give developer-publisher Techland more development time. Taking to Twitter earlier today, Techland confirmed that Dying Light 2: Stay Human is nearly done with its development and is currently being play-tested on a regular basis. However, more time is required to polish and optimize the sequel to ensure that Techland meets “your highest expectations on release.”

segmentnext.com

Comments / 0

