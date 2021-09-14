Tale of Arise Lord Dohalim il Qiras Boss Guide

We all have a favourite game in a franchise, and for many, it’s often our first venture into it. When a series grabs us for the first time and doesn’t let go, you know you’ve come across something you’ll love into the future. That was me with Tales of Symphonia. I adored its world, its characters, the developing story, the combat and just how much was packed into it. It started my love of the Tales series, but it’s fair to say nothing has quite matched that unbridled joy since. Not Vesperia, Zestiria, and surprisingly not even Symphonia: Dawn of the New World. They’ve been good games but never challenging for that top spot since Symphonia arrived in my life over 15 years ago. But then Tales of Arise came along and well, Symphonia should be worried. Very worried indeed.

