As Thomas Morstead begins the next part of his NFL career in a jersey of a different color, he's still got a way of tugging on the heartstrings of the black and gold faithful. After being cut by the Saints after more than a decade following the 2020 season, he continued to work out with an eye on signing elsewhere. He didn't have a roster in Week 1, but signed with the New York Jets ahead of Week 2 to join former Saints special teams ace Justin Hardee.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO