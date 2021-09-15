Miesha Tate Thinks McGregor Acted Like A ‘Spoiled Toddler’ At The VMAs
Miesha Tate is a mom of two young kids, so she knows when someone is acting like a child and isn’t afraid to say so. Sunday night, Conor McGregor was involved in an altercation of sorts with singer Machine Gun Kelly. The two had to be separated at the MTV VMAs. McGregor was removed from the vicinity of Kelly and seemed to throw his drink at him. The argument drew headlines, and some members of the MMA community have commented on the incident. One person with some insight into McGregor’s behavior is Miesha Tate.www.mmanews.com
