Miesha Tate Thinks McGregor Acted Like A ‘Spoiled Toddler’ At The VMAs

Miesha Tate is one of the baddest that have ever stepped even just a toe into the UFC octagon. Miesha is one of those fighters that will always be talked about. Her fights have always been a household favorite to watch and that’s a huge reason why she is one of the most appreciated and spoken about in the fighting industry. Even with all of that said, Meisha Tate feels that things in her career are too held onto by fans. Tate is ready to move forward, but the fans want a repeat of what has already been done. Jon Jones Exposed For ‘Cheating’ By UFC Star.

