CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Miesha Tate Thinks McGregor Acted Like A ‘Spoiled Toddler’ At The VMAs

By Nicole Bosco
mmanews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiesha Tate is a mom of two young kids, so she knows when someone is acting like a child and isn’t afraid to say so. Sunday night, Conor McGregor was involved in an altercation of sorts with singer Machine Gun Kelly. The two had to be separated at the MTV VMAs. McGregor was removed from the vicinity of Kelly and seemed to throw his drink at him. The argument drew headlines, and some members of the MMA community have commented on the incident. One person with some insight into McGregor’s behavior is Miesha Tate.

www.mmanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wrestling-edge.com

Evander Holyfield Paycheck For Belfort Fight Leaks

The 58-year-old Evander Holyfield has agreed to box Vitor Belfort on September 11 as per the reports of TMZ sports. It reports come after it was found that Oscar De La Hoya has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out of his comeback fight with Vitor Belfort. The one remaining hurdle is getting Holyfield-Belfort approved by the California State Athletic Commission.
COMBAT SPORTS
Hello Magazine

Adele turns heads in show-stopping outfit during date with boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele is notoriously private and rarely shares photos on social media so when she did over the weekend, her fans went wild!. The Hello hitmaker took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of pictures of herself looking fantastic in a figure-flattering black gown with white puffed sleeves, which had been taken at an event where she attended with her boyfriend Rich Paul.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miesha Tate
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Wrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather Posts Heartbreaking Girlfriend Photo

Legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather recently took to his Instagram account to reminisce his ex-girlfriend, Josie Harris, who passed away last year. She was mother of three of Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s children and died from an accidental drug overdose, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. The specific cause of...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Mtv#Mma#Sirius Xm#Entertainment Tonight#Ufc
Wrestling-edge.com

Tyron Woodley Leaks ‘Rigged’ Mike Tyson Fight

The YouTuber turned professional boxer, Jake Paul faced off against the former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley on August 29 in a boxing match. The odds were in favor of Jake Paul even if Tyron Woodley is definitely the biggest opponent for Jake Paul so far. Dave Chapelle also went after Jake Paul at the pay-per-view.
UFC
Page Six

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin pack on the PDA after MGK fight at VMAs

Conor McGregor must have left any ill will on the VMAs red carpet. Just one day after he was getting into a fight with Machine Gun Kelly at the 2021 VMAs, McGregor was spotted out to dinner at Amaranth in New York City on Monday with fiancé Dee Devlin and some friends. The Irish MMA fighter seemed to be more into his longtime love than his meal — or his friends — as he couldn’t keep his hands off Devlin.
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling-edge.com

Miesha Tate Drops Nate Diaz Bombshell

Miesha Tate is one of the baddest that have ever stepped even just a toe into the UFC octagon. Miesha is one of those fighters that will always be talked about. Her fights have always been a household favorite to watch and that’s a huge reason why she is one of the most appreciated and spoken about in the fighting industry. Even with all of that said, Meisha Tate feels that things in her career are too held onto by fans. Tate is ready to move forward, but the fans want a repeat of what has already been done. Jon Jones Exposed For ‘Cheating’ By UFC Star.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hollywood Life

Khloe Kardashian Shows Just How Tall True, 3, Has Gotten In Sweet New Pic — Photo

True Thompson is growing up so quickly! Her proud mom Khloe shared a sweet snap of her rocking a purple tank top and tulle ballerina skirt. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s adorable daughter True Thompson, 3, is getting so tall! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram on September 17 to share a pic of the toddler posing in a lavender crop top tank and tulle ballerina skirt. Khlo’s mini-me paired the ‘fit with sparkly purple sandals, silver stud earrings, and a shiny bracelet as she pulled her hair back into a half up/half down style.
CELEBRITIES
Wrestling-edge.com

Is Megan Fox ‘In Love’ With UFC Star?

The former UFC Double Champion Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly were recently involved in a tiff at the MTV Video Music Awards. Michaela Okland is seemingly quite interested in the incident like any other person. Dana White Canceling Huge UFC 266 Fight?. She wrote:. “Ok actually I am 100%...
UFC
kiss951.com

Machine Gun Kelly Fought with Conor McGregor Before VMAs

Machine Gun Kelly probably had the most eventful evening at last night’s 2021 MTV Video Music Awards — kicking it off with a reported red carpet skirmish with former UFC champ, Conor McGregor. McGregor, 33 and MGK apparently almost got into a brawl, with a video of McGregor lunging and...
COMBAT SPORTS
Hello Magazine

Michael Strahan goes public with surprising past struggles

Michael Strahan has opened up about something he says he has never spoken publicly about before. The Good Morning America host has revealed his personal anguish before fame and admitted there were times he felt utterly alone. The former NFL player shared an emotional message with fans in the second...
NFL
ewrestlingnews.com

Former WWE Superstar Says The Undertaker Ordered Wrestlers To Bully Him

During a recent episode of the ‘That 90s Wrestling Podcast‘, former WWE wrestler René Duprée has commented on The Undertaker ordering other wrestlers to bully Dupree. During the interview, Dupree had this to say about the bullying and hazing he faced as a result of The Undertaker’s instructions:. “They took...
WWE
mmanews.com

Sean O’Malley On Alana McLaughlin: “You Could Tell That’s A Dude”

Sean O’Malley isn’t on board with Alana McLaughlin’s women’s MMA career. Transgender fighter Alana McLaughlin has been attracting more attention by the day since her MMA debut last Friday at Combate Global: Perez vs. Roa. Today, that attention will get amplified multifold with one of the sport’s rising stars weighing in on the subject in “Sugar” Sean O’Malley.
UFC
Fightful

Renee Paquette Announces New Show With Miesha Tate

Renee Paquette adds another show to her resume. Taking to social media, Renee Paquette announced she will be joining SiriusXM Fight Nation with a new show alongside former UFC Champion Miesha Tate. The show will be called Throwing Down with Renee & Miesha. The two women will discuss all things...
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy