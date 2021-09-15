CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yarmouth, MA

Updated: Yarmouth Police ID pedestrian struck, critically injured but are still seeking suspect driver who fled scene

capecod.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that on Tuesday at approximately 9:35 PM, They along with Yarmouth Fire were dispatched to an unknown incident involving a pedestrian at 226 Route 28, the Howard Johnson Motel, in West Yarmouth. A 911 caller reported the pedestrian was down and injured. Officers arrived on the scene and began rendering first aid until the Yarmouth Fire Department arrived. The victim had obvious serious injuries and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital then flown to Boston via MedFlight. Based on evidence at the scene it is believed that the victim was struck by a motor vehicle while walking on Route 28. The suspect vehicle left the area before Police and Fire arrived.

