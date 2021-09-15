I Didn’t Like Balmy Highlighters Until I Tried This One—Now, I Won’t Take It Off

Anyone who's ever tried to achieve the no-makeup, dewy look knows that a greasy highlighter can sour a skin-care moment really fast. I'm no exception—while I admire the natural glow of a hydrated, perfectly glistening face, I've struggled to pull it off myself. In theory, highlighter balms should get the job done, yet few make my face look like the perfectly glazed donut that I aspire it to be. Instead, balms and shimmer-less highlighters have often made me look just plain oily, like I dipped my cheeks in olive oil, or just stepped off the StairMaster.