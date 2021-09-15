YARMOUTH – A pedestrian was struck and critically injured in Yarmouth sometime after 9:30 PM Tuesday evening. The crash happened on Route 28 by the Bayside Resort. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital while a MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at Barnstable Municipal Airport. Crash reconstruction was likely to be requested by […] The post Pedestrian struck,. critically injured in Yarmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.