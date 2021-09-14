Men’s Soccer Attacking the Fall Season Head On

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
After playing an irregular 2020-2021 season, the Manhattan College Men’s Soccer team has utilized an unusual preseason to rebuild the program for the fall 2021 season. The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) redirected games originally scheduled for fall 2020 to the spring season due to COVID-19 concerns. By doing so, the league essentially created two consecutive seasons for the conference, leaving teams with little time to prepare.

Jasper Alum Francois Dulysse Signs with Professional Soccer Team

Manhattan College alumni Francois Dulysse signed a professional contract with USL League One League team New England Revolution II, and was later drafted by New England Revolution, making him 51st overall in the 2021 MLS Super Draft. On April 10, Dulysse made his professional debut with the Revolution before he...
Comments / 0

