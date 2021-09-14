Men’s Soccer Attacking the Fall Season Head On

For the first time this season, the inexperience of the Chico State men's soccer team showed. Not surprisingly, it happened in the team's first road match of the season in a 2-1 loss at Saint Martin's in Lacey, Washington. The Wildcats surrendered a "soft" goal and another on a set piece in the opening half. It was a deficit they almost overcame on a number of occasions. But the equalizer was not to be despite some frenetic second-half action.

CHICO, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO