Baton Rouge, La. – LSU striker Alesia Garcia was named to the Top Drawer Soccer Team of the Week on Wednesday morning. Garcia notched five points last week as LSU registered wins over Arizona and No. 21 Arizona State. In the first game of the week, she registered an assist on Athena Kuehn’s goal versus Arizona to help LSU to a 2-0 win. On Sunday she collected a brace with goals in the ninth and 66th minutes against No. 21 Arizona State. Her goal in the ninth minute served as the gamewinner in LSU’s 5-2 win.

12 DAYS AGO