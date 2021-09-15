CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Patricia O’Neill, longtime Montgomery County school board member, dies at 71

By Karina Elwood
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongtime Montgomery County school board member Patricia O’Neill, who died Tuesday, was remembered as a champion for education reform and a passionate public servant. O’Neill, 71, who was first elected to the school board in 1998 and in her sixth four-year term, was the longest-serving member of the Montgomery board. She had served as board president five times and vice president six times.

