El Capitan is returning to Houston for the first time since 2017 thanks to a 3-2 win by the Houston Dynamo over FC Dallas on Saturday night. Houston got on the board early in the fifth minute with a goal from Griffin Dorsey on the right side of the penalty box. The Dynamo attacker was wide open on the back post thanks to a cross from Fafa Picault that didn’t get cleared by Ema Twumasi.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO