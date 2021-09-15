Rubio criticizes Blinken over chaos after withdrawal from Afghanistan

Tensions rocked the Western alliance Monday as the EU chief backed France in its anger over a scuppered mega-contract but US President Joe Biden addressed a key European grievance by easing Covid travel restrictions. The tensions in the transatlantic alliance overshadowed the beginning of the UN General Assembly week, with Biden hoping to turn the page on the turbulent presidency of Donald Trump and rally allies in the face of a rising China. Biden, who will address the summit Tuesday, is also seeking to step up action on fighting the pandemic and climate change and forge global unity on Afghanistan, where the Taliban swiftly took control after he withdrew US troops last month. But tensions with France suddenly took center stage after Australia last week canceled a multi-billion-dollar contract for French submarines, instead seeking US nuclear-powered ones as part of a new three-way alliance with Washington and London.

