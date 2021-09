I have been a nurse for 39 years, 26 of those as an RN and the last 12 as a nurse practitioner. I graduated with my associate’s degree at the age of 20, my bachelor’s degree at the age of 22, and I worked as an RN for Syringa Hospital for 23 years and at St. Mary’s Health for the past 12 years. I have worked long hours caring for this community. I have worn out my back and my knees, and my heart has grown to love and have compassion for so many of you. I have helped your babies to be born and I have held the hands of your dying family members.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO