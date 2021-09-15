CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Full Circle Expedition Is Working to Become the First All-Black Team to Summit Everest

Mens Journal
Mens Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SOO8v_0bwJi9Lp00
Of the 10,271 people who’ve stood on the world’s highest point, fewer than 10 were Black. Amrit Ale

Of the 10,271 people who’ve triumphantly set crampons atop the highest point on Earth, fewer than 10 are Black. Next spring, 10 climbers plan to change that: A group of of alpinists from across the U.S. and Kenya have teamed up to become the first Black mountaineering expedition to reach the summit of Mt. Everest since the 29,032-foot Himalayan giant was first scaled in 1953.

“Because it’s Everest, it’s an iconic mountain to climb for anyone who’s into mountaineering,” says Philip Henderson, leader of the seminal Full Circle 2022 Expedition. “The other part of it—we could climb other mountains in the Himalaya—it’s a test. It’s a piece of experience in someone’s mountaineering career. It’s about the Sherpa people and working with them. It’s sharing that connection with other American climbers who haven’t been to the Himalaya.”

For the Everest climb, Henderson (58) from California, now living in Colorado, will be accompanied by Abby Dione (FL), Manoah Ainu (MT), Eddie Tayler (CO), Thomas Moore (CO), Fred Campbell (WA) Demon (Dom) Mullens (NY), Rosemary Saal (WA), and James Kagambi (Kenya). Their 70-day trip starting in March 2022 will follow the mountain’s standard route (the southwest ridge), where they’ll advance from basecamp at 17,598 feet and ascend 11,434 vertical feet to reach the summit, using bottled oxygen from Camp 3 and above.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FlYlO_0bwJi9Lp00
Full Circle 2022 Expedition Leader Philip Henderson negotiates the Khumbu Icefall during an earlier bid on Mount Everest. Courtesy Image

In 2012, Henderson attempted Everest and reached Camp 3 only to get turned back due to bronchitis. If successful, this upcoming trip will see him reach the summit and, for the first time, be accompanied by other Black and Brown climbers.

“I enjoy every step I take in the mountains,” says Henderson. “Wherever it takes me, it takes me. I’ve been to East Africa (Kenya and Tanzania), Nepal, and Chile. It’ll be 30 years next summer that I’ve worked in the outdoors.”

Henderson may never have chosen his adventure path if it hadn’t been for a football accident that left him temporarily paralyzed during his early 20s. For three long minutes he couldn’t feel anything below his neck, long enough he feared he’d never walk again. At first, merely making it out his front door was all he could muster. Then he branched out farther—first up nearby hillsides, then peaks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28heHn_0bwJi9Lp00
Heading up. Henderson on Alaska’s Mount Denali. Courtesy Image

Henderson hatched the idea of returning to Everest during the annual Ouray Ice Festival in Colorado, where he was teaching a clinic. “I ran into Fred Campbell and someone started talking about Everest, then Manoah Ainu came around the corner. There were three of us. I’d never climbed with three Black people before, especially in the backcountry.”

The trip grew from there, morphing into the Full Circle 2022 Expedition with the aim of “permanently changing the future of mountaineering on a global scale,” according to their GoFundMe. It will “showcase the tenacity and strength of these climbers and highlight the barriers that continue to exist for underrepresented communities in accessing the outdoors.”

According to the American Alpine Club, only one percent of climbers are Black. That’s the same annual percentage of visitors to Yosemite National Park who are Black, says Shelton Johnson, one of three Black rangers (ever) in the Park.

“It feels segregated because there’s a legacy of segregation in our country,” says Johnson. “When someone asks me why people of color don’t visit national parks, you have to remember something. We come out of a history of exclusion, rather than inclusion, segregation rather than integration.”

In May 2022, Henderson and the Full Circle Expedition’s Everest bid will mark a significant step in the other direction and a new chapter in the fabled mountain’s history.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Comments / 3

Related
counton2.com

The tallest mountain on Earth- and why it’s not Mt. Everest

From a mere 7 feet above sea level at Waterfront Park to 48′ at the airport, the closest thing we have to mountains are molehills compared to South Carolina’s highest point of 3,553 feet: Sassafras Mountain. This beautiful summit upstate in Pickens county gives a stunning view of the surrounding...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
Inside the Magic

Joe Rohde Speaks Out on Guests Tossing Hair Ties on Expedition Everest

If you have ever been on Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain, you may have noticed that there are a lot of hair ties at the top of the mountain. For some odd reason, when Guests approach the broken tracks of Expedition Everest, it has become a tradition for many to toss a hair tie on the rockwork before going backward. There are probably hundreds if not thousands of hair ties that have been thrown on top of the rocks in the past, and even when Cast Members remove the hair ties, the mountain is quickly replenished shortly after.
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Expedition Everest Set For Lengthy Refurb – What Is the Yeti’s Fate?

Expedition Everest in Disney’s Animal Kingdom is one of the most popular coasters on property. However, it looks like it is set for a lengthy refurbishment. Guests visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom are always eager to climb aboard the train and venture up into Mount Everest. While on Expedition Everest, as many of you know, the ride is soon interrupted when riders are stopped dead in their (broken) tracks as the Yeti is trying to scare you out of the mountain.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
kennythepirate.com

Breaking: Expedition Everest will Undergo a Long Refurbishment

Yeti or not, Expedition Everest will undergo a long refurbishment. Are you prepared for this extended closure?. Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain. The most thrilling coaster in Disney World is Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain. It is my (Monica) family’s favorite coaster, and we affectionately call it “Yeti.”
LIFESTYLE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Expedition Everest to temporarily close for first part of 2022 for refurbishment

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A popular thrill ride at Walt Disney World will be closed for the first bit of next year, according to the resort website. Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain, which is located in the Asia section of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, will be closed from Jan. 4 through mid-April of next year for refurbishment, according to Disney’s website.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You're Banned From These 5 Popular Destinations

Earlier this summer, when vaccination rates were high and COVID cases were lower, it seemed like the world was opening up again. Bars and restaurants returned to in-person dining, wedding venues started booking events, concerts were back on, and people reconnected with friends and family they hadn't seen in months. The new relaxation of restrictions may have even had you excitedly making travel plans, another activity that was ground to a halt due to the pandemic. However, you'll need to do some research before you book your flights. As vaccination rates have slowed and cases have surged to new heights, the situation in the U.S. has worsened and now, many popular destinations are limiting tourism to vaccinated travelers only. Read on to find out where you can't go if you're unvaccinated.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt Everest#Mount Everest#Full Circle#The Everest#Black People#Himalayan#American#Mt#Wa#The American Alpine Club
fox29.com

Missing woman's haunting songs on Spotify account may provide answers

A series of haunting songs appeared on missing New York woman Gabby Petito’s Spotify on Sept. 1, a day after her mother last received text messages from her phone. Many of the songs, collected on an account she appeared to share with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, focus on love and heartache.
eastidahonews.com

Missing climber found dead in Grand Teton National Park

MOOSE, Wyoming — Teton National Park rangers responded Saturday, Sept. 4, to a report from a climber ascending Teewinot Mountain of a deceased male at the base of the Black Chimney climbing route. The deceased climber has been identified as 42-year-old Hitoshi Onoe, a Japanese national who worked in San Jose, California.
MOOSE, WY
Vice

Man ‘Bemused’ His Old Luxury Yacht Was Carrying $221M Worth of Cocaine

A massive cocaine bust off the UK coast evoked mixed emotions for a Vancouver man who watched it go down on his old yacht. Peter White-Robinson saw news Tuesday of six men being arrested with more than 2,000 kilograms of cocaine in what the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) called “a dramatic operation at sea,” on the luxury yacht he once lived in with his family. Police said the seized blow was worth £160 million, or $221 million.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Youtube
LiveScience

Chinese astronauts send back stunning images of Earth from Tianhe space station (photos)

China's Shenzhou 12 astronauts have sent back stunning images taken out of small windows of the Tianhe space station module in low-Earth orbit. The three astronauts, the first crewmembers to visit Tianhe, have been aboard the module since June 17. The crew have completed two extravehicular activities (EVAs), or spacewalks, and carried out a range of experiments, but China's human spaceflight agency has only recently released images taken by the astronauts.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Oregonian

Scientists discover talking duck: ‘You bloody fool!’

A talking duck?! No quacks here. According to Reuters, an Australian musk duck named Ripper, raised by humans in a bird park, was seriously recorded mimicking the phrase “You bloody fool!”. A dutch scientist reportedly found the recordings of the duck talking. Carel Ten Cate, a scientist at Leiden University,...
WILDLIFE
wmleader.com

Utah store owner says Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie visited shop

A Utah business owner says Gabby Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, stopped into their store on their way to Yellowstone National Park — and both seemed “happy” and were chatting about their travel plans. The owner of the Rustic Row in Victor claimed the couple popped into the shop...
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Missing Grand Teton National Park Hiker Gabby Petito Had Spotify Playlist That Authorities Think Can Provide Answers

With record-breaking attendance across Grand Teton National Park and all National Parks for that matter, a lot of unfortunate things are on the rise as a result. There’s been an uptick in littering, for example, along with increased odds for animal encounters that can sometimes be deadly. Another deadly danger park visitors might not want to think about? Going missing.
LIFESTYLE
Florida Times-Union

SpaceX landing live coverage: How to watch Inspiration4 splashdown on YouTube, Twitter and your phone

Days after four "non-astronauts" made history by launching into space, the SpaceX Inspiration4 crew is set to land Saturday night. The crew includes tech billionaire Jared Isaacman, who served as mission commander; Hayley Arceneaux, a health care worker and cancer survivor; Dr. Sian Proctor, the fourth Black female astronaut; and Chris Sembroski, a data engineer who won his seat on board the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule atop a Falcon 9 rocket. They launched at 8:02 p.m. Sept. 15 from Kennedy Space Center.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Mens Journal

Mens Journal

495
Followers
853
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

The best gear and travel destinations, plus guides to men's health, fitness, food, drinks, adventures, and style.

 https://www.mensjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy