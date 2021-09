After a nearly a two-year run on sales properties, the market still leans to the sellers’ benefit. The statistics show an increase of 2.9% in sales during the month of August 2021 when compared to the sales in August of 2020. Further, there were less properties available for sale in Maryland in August 2021 (10,119 properties) compared to August of 2020 (13,524 properties). Considering the active inventory has been lower in 2021 than 2020, the seller’s market should hold and remain steady in the near future. Supply and demand are always the driving factors.

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO