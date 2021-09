BOSTON (CBS) – It was a historic night alright. Historically long. Historically resultless. And historically harsh on the losing campaigns who worked their hearts out for a year or more only to be deprived of the dignity of a quick, decisive death and a proper wake. Watch: Keller @ Large: What Went Wrong For Kim Janey? But with Kim Janey and Andrea Campbell conceding the race, here’s a brief, weary hint of what comes next in the Boston mayoral race: Town vs. gown. There’s often an element of that classic class conflict in Boston politics. Think John Connolly (Roxbury Latin/Harvard/BC Law) vs. Marty Walsh (School of...

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO