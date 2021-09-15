CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lucas by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 22:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Cleveland. Target Area: Lucas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM EDT FOR OTTAWA...ERIE...SANDUSKY...WOOD AND CENTRAL LUCAS COUNTIES At 1000 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Oak Harbor to near Woodville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 952 pm EDT, a 68 mph wind gust was measured at the Toledo Executive Airport. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Bowling Green, Sandusky, Fremont, Port Clinton, Kelleys Island, Put-In-Bay, Perrysburg, Oregon, Clyde, Rossford, Waterville, Northwood, Oak Harbor, Gibsonburg, Genoa, Woodville, Weston, Elmore, Green Springs and Castalia. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

