Juneau School District Superintendent Dr. Bridget Weiss named Alaska’s 2022 Superintendent of the Year

By Press Release
Anchorage Press
 5 days ago

Dr. Bridget Weiss, Superintendent of the Juneau School District, was named 2022 Alaska Superintendent of the year by the Alaska Superintendents Association (ASA). Dr. Weiss has served as Juneau superintendent for four years and has worked in the district for eight years. During her tenure, she has collaborated with local government and organizations to champion PK-12 education, student activities, and Alaska Native language revitalization. In addition, during the pandemic, she successfully implemented COVID mitigation strategies that earned her national recognition in Time Magazine.

