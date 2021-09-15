SU’s response to Prof. Jenn Jackson’s insensitive tweet was disappointing
Every year on Sept. 11, we pause and take time to remember and honor the loved ones, family members, friends and heroes who lost their lives. We pay tribute and commemorate these 2,996 individuals who were killed. We consider who they really were — what they contributed to other people, how they made a difference in the world and how they are missed. They must be remembered, and that is what the 9/11 memorials are about.aaa.dailyorange.com
