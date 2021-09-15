CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

While some call AOC’s ‘Tax the Rich’ Met Gala dress ‘disgusting,’ others say the criticism is simply ‘nonsense’

By Tribune News Service
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ruffled lots of feathers with her 2021 Met Gala dress — and not the fashionable kind. After some called the New York Democrat a hypocrite for condemning wealth inequality at the lavish, star-studded red-carpet event, the New York congresswoman defended her decision Monday to attend the gala wearing a floor-length white gown with “Tax the Rich” written on the back in bold, red letters.

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
105K+
Followers
47K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy