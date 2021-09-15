Report: Shut-down Lewiston crematorium owner offered deal by state
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The owner of a shut-down crematorium in Lewiston accused of leaving bodies unrefrigerated and stacked in the basement has been offered a deal by the state. The Sun Journal reports the Maine Board of Funeral Service unanimously approved a plan that would prevent Ken Kincer from holding a funeral license for at least a decade if he rehabilitates himself and stays away from drugs and alcohol for at least three years.fox23maine.com
