The Euro initially tried to rally during the trading session on Tuesday but gave back the gains as the 200 day EMA seems to be a bit too much to overcome. The 200 day EMA happens to be sitting right where we had seen a shooting star form a couple of sessions ago, and a poorly drawn trendline that I have on the chart. All that coming together and of course the 1.19 level, it suggests that we would of course struggle in this area. That does not necessarily mean that we are suddenly going to see the pair roll over, but a pullback would make a certain amount of sense as we had gone straight up in the air for a while.

CURRENCIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO