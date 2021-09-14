Weiser handles Grangeville

A 40-0 loss on the road at Weiser last Friday night, Sept. 10, would count as a setback for some teams, but in Grangeville — where it is routine for the Bulldogs to schedule top competitors and bigger schools early in the season — the result at this stage of the season is of less consequence than the gains that come out of squaring off against the likes of the Wolverines, who aim to contend for a 3A title this fall. Grangeville’s road gets no easier this week, as the Bulldogs face another team in Weiser’s league: McCall, which GHS has played every year since 2011. Kickoff has been rescheduled to 7 p.m. Thursday night, Sept. 16, at GHS.