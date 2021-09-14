CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Bruno, CA

Annual Report Highlights the 2020-2021 Academic Year

skylinecollege.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach year, Skyline College releases an Annual Report which showcases a few of the milestones and accomplishments of the past academic year, alongside an at-a-glance look at some key statistics and financial. updates. Normally, we print the report and distribute it at our Opening Day celebration, but this year, in...

skylinecollege.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
goutrgv.com

UTRGV Athletics Unveils 2020-21 Annual Report

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics unveiled on Wednesday its 2020-21 annual report, detailing the successes of the 2020-21 academic year in areas including diversity and inclusion, academics, competition, and facility enhancements. The complete report can be found online at...
EDUCATION
WTVQ

Largest incoming class for Georgetown College

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Georgetown College celebrated a historic accomplishment with fall enrollment. The college welcomed 530 new students which is the largest incoming class on record. “It is a very exciting to welcome another record-breaking incoming class to Georgetown College!” said President Will Jones. “They are beginning their journey...
GEORGETOWN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Bruno, CA
Local
California Education
brazosport.edu

BC’s Strive 2 Drive initiative returns for 2021-22 academic year

Brazosport College President Dr. Millicent Valek, left, and Rod Hall of Honda of Lake Jackson, pose for a photo with a new Honda Civic recently during the College's Strive 2 Drive Kickoff event at Brazosport College. Brazosport College’s popular Strive 2 Drive campaign is back for the 2021-2022 academic year.
LAKE JACKSON, TX
wcu.edu

Enrollment, student demographic figures announced for 2021 academic year

Western Carolina University has posted a total enrollment of 11,877 for the fall semester and the start of the 2021-2022 academic year. WCU’s Office of Institutional Planning and Effectiveness released the numbers on the 10th day of classes (Friday, Sept. 3) as a demographic “snapshot” for state and federal reporting. All data is preliminary and not considered final until any errors have been corrected and files have been submitted to the University of North Carolina System offices.
CULLOWHEE, NC
williamsrecord.com

College ushers in 2021-2022 academic year with in-person Convocation ceremony

The College marked the start of the 2021-2022 academic year on Saturday in the annual fall Convocation ceremony, which was held in Chapin Hall with over 400 members of the classes of 2022 and 2022.5 and final-year candidates in the College’s graduate programs in attendance. While Convocation was held in...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academic Year#Skyline College#The Annual Report
coa.edu

COA opens 50th academic year

Record enrollment, a new, 30,000-square-foot academic center, and a cadre of strong regional partners in attendance highlight the opening of College of the Atlantic’s 50th academic year. The ceremony was held in front of the new COA Davis Center for Human Ecology, an interdisciplinary, passive house facility with regionally sourced,...
statepress.com

USG Council of Presidents releases its priorities for 2021-2022 academic year

The priorities have five pillars: transparency, basic needs, diversity, health and wellness as well as pride and tradition. The Council of Presidents released its priorities for the 2021-2022 academic year in the form of five pillars aimed at guiding the advocacy of Undergraduate Student Government and the Graduate and Professional Student Association.
TEMPE, AZ
Colorado State University

Warner College Dean John Hayes announces retirement following 2021-22 academic year

John Hayes, dean of the Warner College of Natural Resources at Colorado State University, announced that he will retire at the end of the 2021-22 academic year in June 2022. Hayes joined the Warner College of Natural Resources in 2014, previously serving as the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Science Dean for Research and director of the Florida Agricultural Station.
COLORADO STATE
lesley.edu

Coming together for a new academic year

From left, Provost Jonathan K. Jefferson, VP for EDIJ Sandra St Fleur, President Janet L. Steinmayer and Dean of Students Nathaniel Mays. President Janet L. Steinmayer and other university leaders welcomed our new and returning students to the next chapter of their academic journeys, acknowledging social and medical challenges while underscoring a bright, connected future.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Kenosha News.com

WATCH NOW: Carthage and Parkside begin 2021-22 academic year with high enthusiasm

Carthage College is experiencing the highest enrollment numbers in its 173-year history. The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is offering a full slate of in-person lectures, performances and events. This is how the 2021-22 academic year is shaping up at Kenosha area institutions of higher learning. Enthusiasm is high on both campuses,...
KENOSHA, WI
Roanoke Daily Herald

Lessons from the Lighthouse District: Halifax rise!

I remember fondly those big basketball games at Liberty University where we were down 1 or 2 points with the clock ticking and the crowd going wild. Our team had to stop the offense from scoring, recover the ball, and then score ourselves to win the game. With the clock winding down, I was checking the star player on the opposing team. As he came down the court, I looked straight into his eyes sending him the message that I am going to stop you. You will not score! He took the shot, and I timed it perfectly and blocked that potentially game-cementing shot. Now, I had to dribble down the court and score with the clock still ticking and feeding off the energy of the crowd. I go to score — I do not mean with a lay-up, but with a thunderous slam dunk. Wow, those were the days.
HALIFAX, NC
Online Rocket

SGA renews stipends for 2021-2022 academic year

At their second informal meeting of the year, the Slippery Rock Student Government Association (SRSGA) approved the renewal of the stipend budget for the 2021-2022 academic year in full. The total budget for stipends is $82,955. It is used for the payroll of the select executive boards members of SRSGA,...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
Daily Orange

Academic Continuity Team leaders reflect on success during 2020-21 school year

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. When the pandemic forced Syracuse University to transition completely to virtual learning in March 2020, many SU students and professors did not know how they would continue classes. SU formed the Academic Continuity Team shortly after the pandemic hit campus to support students and faculty to operate successfully in virtual classrooms.
SYRACUSE, NY
depauliaonline.com

First faculty meeting of 2020-21 academic year discusses ongoing faculty concerns, Covid updates and more

Budget cuts, ongoing pay freezes and administrative disregard were priority discussion areas at the first faculty council meeting of the academic year. The meeting also covered a range of topics including updates on DePaul’s Covid-19 efforts. DePaul’s vaccination efforts have been largely successful, with just 40 total students noncompliant, according...
EDUCATION
The 74

Lessons from the Rise in Homeschooling

This fall marks the third school year affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. School systems scrambled in spring 2020 to pivot to remote instruction, and while most schools began the 2020-21 school year with remote instruction, more students returned to in-person classes as the year progressed. Many feel that we’re getting closer to turning the corner […]
EDUCATION
RiverBender.com

SIUE Achieves 8th Consecutive Higher Education Excellence In Diversity Award

EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has been honored with INSIGHT Into Diversity’s Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award for the 8 th consecutive year, a distinct designation achieved by only 10 other universities nationwide. “This highly-respected award underscores SIUE’s commitment to advancement in areas of equity, diversity, inclusion (EDI), and anti-racism,” said Chancellor Randy Pembrook. “We are acting with purposefu Continue Reading
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy