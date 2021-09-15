CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Did Supergirl Just Kill Off A Fan-Favorite Character? The Actor Responds

By Mick Joest
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Supergirl episode "Mxy In The Middle." Read at your own risk!. Supergirl brought back fan-favorite Mr. Mxyzptlk, or Mxy, in its latest episode as Kara made a last-ditch attempt to try and thwart Nyxly before she did further damage to National City. Mxy arrived on the scene, and fans learned that he and Nyxly had a complicated history, and the end of the episode left Mxy's fate very much in question.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

11 Shows Returning Fall 2021 Without Major Characters

The fall 2021 season is officially kicking off on Monday, September 21, but fans won’t be welcoming back all of their favorite characters when some of the shows return. In some cases, we already said goodbye to some characters in the previous season’s finale. For example, The Blacklist said goodbye to one of its leads, leaving fans wondering just what that means for the show going forward, and Chicago Med lost two of its original staff. The Good Doctor returned home from a medical mission without one of its doctors. An Arrowverse show, Legends of Tomorrow, bid adieu to a character but not a cast member; we’ll have to see just how that’s explained when he makes his debut.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Supergirl Just Brought On An Unexpected Character For Help With Nyxly, And I'm Pumped

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Supergirl episode "Still I Rise." Read at your own risk!. Nyxly made her way to Earth in the previous episode of Supergirl, and apparently, her plans weren't to leave Earth immediately, as she told Nia. While her plans were temporarily halted by the loss of her powers, Nyxly managed to manipulate Supergirl into helping regain her powers and put her plan into action. Nyxly wanted revenge on Supergirl for her attempted abandonment in the Phantom Zone, but her plan may fall apart thanks to the unexpected arrival of Mxyzptlk.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Actor Reveals How Their Fan-Favorite Character Was Going To Return Later In Season 2

Thanks to Season 2 of NBC’s musical dramedy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, the fan-favorite series really found its footing. Between the emotions and even bigger numbers, Zoey’s really stepped up to the plate. However, the second season of the now-cancelled series also included some surprise character exits. And as it turns out, one of them wasn’t supposed to be permanent, as Harvey Guillén’s George was going to return shortly after his departure.
CELEBRITIES
GeekTyrant

Why Some WHAT IF...? Characters Look Like the Actors and Others Don't

Fans have been enjoying the first few episodes of the animated Marvel series What If…? on Disney+. We are halfway through the nine episode first season, and while the animation and storylines are solid, some fans are left scratching their heads about why some of the characters are exact replicas of their voiced counterparts, and some are not.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Lennon
wegotthiscovered.com

The Walking Dead Season 11 Just Teased This Fan-Favorite’s Return

The Walking Dead is reaching its end with its eleventh season, with the long-running series’ final run clocking in at a super-sized 24 episodes. With only three weeks having gone by so far, we’ve still got a long way to go before it’s time to call it a day, but fans are already wondering how things are going to wrap up. Right now, the season is moving forward with fresh storylines, like the introduction of a new threat called the Reapers. But a moment in the latest episode teased that the show could start to look back, too, with the return of one of The Walking Dead’s most popular characters.
TV SERIES
Collider

9 MCU Actors Who Should Come Back to the Franchise as New Characters

One of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most memorable quirks is its casting. Not only have some unexpected actors shown up in this franchise, but these movies have also shown a sense of loyalty to their performers. Actors like William Hurt or Tim Roth can vanish for years only to suddenly reappear in a prominent capacity in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, even with this tendency, there are still some notable players in this franchise that, whether due to their characters perishing or any other factors, don’t look likely to return to the saga anytime soon.
MOVIES
107.9 LITE FM

‘The Office’ Fan Favorite Character Coming to Revolution Concert House

Despite The Office officially signing off May 13th, 2013, the beloved sitcom thrives in syndication. TBS and Comedy Central replay episodes, while Peacock allows you to stream the entire series along with extended episodes featuring never before seen footage. And if you haven't hopped on the bandwagon of pretending the show isn't funny, being able to re-watch the series is such a comfort on bad days. And good days. Any time is a great time to watch The Office, even at a bachelorette party (I've done it!)
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Pro Wrestling#Reality Tv#Kill Off#Marvel
wegotthiscovered.com

What Characters Did Norm Macdonald Voice?

Yesterday marked a sad day in the world of comedy. After a long nine-year battle with cancer, famed actor, writer, and comedian Norm Macdonald passed away at the age of 61. The comedian was well-known in the comedy world, but many don’t know that he also played a big part in animated entertainment and is responsible for some of the most iconic characters in pop culture. What characters has Macdonald voiced? The answer may shock you.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Fans Furious Over What If…? Killing Off A Beloved Character Yet Again

What If…? released its sixth episode today, which imagined – wouldn’t you know it? – another dark version of the MCU timeline. This week, the animated anthology show altered the entire foundation of the franchise. As titled “What If… Killmonger Saved Tony Stark?”, it revealed a world where Erik Stevens (Michael B. Jordan) rescued Stark (Mick Wingert) from the Ten Rings. Not only did this mean Iron Man never came to pass, but it also meant Killmonger amassed enough power to successfully take over Wakanda. Needless to say, heavy spoilers are inbound.
TV SERIES
marketresearchtelecast.com

The death of 4 series characters that fans could not bear

Beyond the discussion about whether watching movies is better than watching series, or vice versa, if there is something in favor of productions that go to the small screen, it is extension. The seasons of 10, 12 or more than 20 episodes make fans especially fond of their protagonists. Fans of Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead O Breaking Bad They are as fond of the stories they see in these productions as they are of the actors who play them.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Doctor Strange 2 Rumored To Feature Fan Favorite Loki Characters

At this stage, you might be harder-pressed trying to find a Marvel Cinematic Universe alumni that hasn’t been linked with an appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness yet. The premise of Sam Raimi’s reality-bending blockbuster means that nothing can be definitively ruled in or out; and the rumor mill has taken that notion and ran with it.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

HBO Max Unveils ‘Peacemaker,’ ‘Euphoria’ First Look Footage During Emmys

HBO Max teased footage of the upcoming series “Peacemaker” as part of an image spot that aired during the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday. The series, set to premiere in January 2022, is based on the DC Comics character created by writer Joe Gill and artist Pat Boyette in 1966. “Peacemaker” stars John Cena in the titular role, reprising his character from “The Suicide Squad.” The series takes place after the events of the film and looks at the origin story of Peacemaker, a complicated hero who strives to achieve peace no matter what — even if it means killing people....
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Neighborhood: New Showrunner Meg DeLoatch Wants to Go 'Deeper' With Season 4 of CBS Sitcom

Sitcom veteran Meg DeLoatch knew she’d have her work cut out for her when she signed on as showrunner of CBS’ The Neighborhood, replacing series creator Jim Reynolds. As it heads into Season 4, the Cedric the Entertainer-led comedy currently stands as TV’s No. 2-rated sitcom (trailing only CBS’ own Young Sheldon), so she didn’t want to change too much. (What’s that old saying? If it ain’t broke…?) But she also wanted to put her own stamp on it — and most importantly, dive deeper into the lives of the Butlers and the Johnsons than the series had done in its previous...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Tom Hopper And Kat Graham To Star in Netflix’s ‘Love In The Villa’

The Umbrella Academy star Tom Hopper and Kat Graham are set to star in Netflix’s Love in the Villa. Mark Steven Johnson will write and direct with Margret Huddleston and Stephanie Slack producing through their Off Camera Entertainment banner. Johnson will also produce. The film follows a young woman who takes a trip to romantic Verona, Italy, after a break up, only to find that the villa she reserved was double-booked, and she’ll have to share her vacation with a cynical (and very good-looking) British man. Production will start this month in Verona and the film will premiere globally on the streamer...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Jean Smart Wins Emmy for ‘Hacks’ as Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart’s performance as a legendary stand-up comic in HBO Max’s “Hacks” made for one of 2021’s best television characters. That’s a sentiment that was widely shared by Television Academy voters, who awarded the actress the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series on Sunday evening. Smart competed with Aidy Byrant (“Shrill”), Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”), Allison Janney (“Mom”), and Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”) for the Emmy. HBO Max’s synopsis for “Hacks” reads: “Hacks” explores “a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance (Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled outcast, 25-year-old (Hannah Einbinder).” The...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
35K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy