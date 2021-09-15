AerHome Makes People Smarter about the Air in their Homes

Air Protein CEO, Lisa Dyson, explains how her company leveraged NASA technology to create a protein source from the air that we breathe. We are going to have to feed a lot more people in thirty years’ time. In fact, the United Nations predicts that the food industry will have to provide for almost 10 billion people by 2050 – an increase of nearly 20 percent on the current population. This prospect is causing headaches for an industry that is already stretched – Action Against Hunger estimates that 811 million people are currently going hungry (despite claiming there is more than enough food to go around). With that in mind, a new technology that proclaims it is capable of making protein from the air that we breathe is naturally very exciting. But can we really create nutritious food from our own atmosphere?

INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO