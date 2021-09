Me too (but don’t forget about basketball, please)!. • In hindsight, I was too high on what exactly Tomas Satoransky could bring to the Chicago Bulls when he arrived from Washington. What I thought we would see was a more offensively aggressive product as he stepped into a bigger role. I also expected his natural facilitating to thrive next to Zach LaVine, who had been waiting for a more pass-happy point guard practically his whole career. We certainly got the latter on some nights, but the overall journey proved to be a bit underwhelming. He averaged 8.9 points, 5.1 assists, and 3.2 rebounds with 1.8 turnovers per game over his 123 games played in Chicago. The line helps represent who he turned out to be: A solid backup point guard who limits mistakes and tends to make the right play.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO