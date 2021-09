The El Salvador President Nayib Bukele claims that the state-run Chivo bitcoin (BTC) wallet and app now has 1.1m users, or 17% of the country's population – despite the fact that the app is still yet to be made available to “65% of the phone models” used in the nation. Bukele also announced that with BTC prices slumping over the weekend, his government had “bought the dip.”

TECHNOLOGY ・ 16 HOURS AGO