A new map of Austin's 10 City Council districts is now ready for community review, after a draft update to the civic boundaries was approved Sept. 15. The city's Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, made up of a panel of volunteer residents tasked with a nonpartisan redrawing of the district maps, voted unanimously in favor of the draft map. Around a month and a half remains until the City Council map is completely finalized, and the new boundaries will come into play for Austin's November 2022 city elections.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO