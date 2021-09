Jennifer Aniston’s favorite handbags consistently strike that perfect balance between fashion and function. The star has an arsenal of luxe designer bags in her closet from It fashion houses like Louis Vuitton and Chanel. She gravitates towards the classic styles in neutral hues, so she can easily work them into her off-duty outfits. That’s why it wasn’t a complete surprise when Aniston debuted her Celine bucket bag while out in Los Angeles on Sept. 13. (It was the second time she wore this exact style, the first time was back in July 2021.) The sleek purse featured a long shoulder strap and came in a boxy shape that felt timeless. Given that the actor has worn it twice so far, it’s safe to say this everyday bag goes with everything.

