‘Moto X’ Is A Simple But Fun VR Motocross Game On Quest
Dodge obstacles and perform death-defying jumps in this arcade-style motocross experience available now via the App Lab. Developer Enver Experience today announced the launch of MotoX on Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 headsets. This fast-paced motocross experience has you taking control of a virtual dirtbike and navigating your way throughout a variety of exotic locations in search of coins to collect and sick jumps to hit.vrscout.com
Comments / 0