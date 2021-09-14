CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Moto X’ Is A Simple But Fun VR Motocross Game On Quest

By Kyle Melnick
vrscout.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDodge obstacles and perform death-defying jumps in this arcade-style motocross experience available now via the App Lab. Developer Enver Experience today announced the launch of MotoX on Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 headsets. This fast-paced motocross experience has you taking control of a virtual dirtbike and navigating your way throughout a variety of exotic locations in search of coins to collect and sick jumps to hit.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oculus Quest#Oculus Vr#Oculus Touch#Sports Games#Motocross#Dodge#The App Lab#Motox#Polish#Npc#Pvp#Sidequest#Itch Io
