CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Generation & Transmission Losses.

theiet.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre they really this bad. So let's make it a gas, man. Transmission losses from power station gate to consumer are generally reckoned as being about 10%. No great accuracy may be claimed as there are several slightly differing versions of losses, and the figures are continually changing. Generation losses...

communities.theiet.org

Comments / 0

Related
coweta.ga.us

Georgia Transmission Corporation Constructing Rock House Road – South Coweta 115 kV Transmission Line for Electric Reliability

If you’ve seen clearing activities going on around Rockaway Road and wondered what was happening, the answer is an electric reliability project. Georgia Transmission Corporation (GTC) is constructing approximately 8 miles of transmission line to 115 kV specifications between the Rock House Road Substation and the South Coweta Substation near Rockaway Road. An evaluation revealed that a new 115 kV transmission line is needed to prevent reliability issues. Of the 8 miles, approximately 3.5 miles involves rebuilding an existing transmission line. The project began in 2019 with survey and land acquisition and is now in the clearing stages. Construction is slated to begin in fourth quarter, 2021, and the targeted ready-for-service timeframe is first quarter 2022. For any questions regarding this project, please contact GTC’s Public Affairs Director, Ms. Terry D. Buttrill at 770-270-7207 or terry.buttrill@gatrans.com.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
theiet.org

Incoming supply cable and 16mm/25mm tails questions

Hi, I've rewired a property, 100A main fuse, 2 electric showers plus everything else so maximum demand is potentially over 100A in theory. I added a main isolator and used 25mm tails to the CU. The distributors tails look slightly smaller so I'm assuming 16mm unless the sheath is thinner.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Digital Trends

Ditch the gas generator with these BLUETTI solar generators

It’s time to go solar. There are tons of reasons to do it – the environment, effectiveness, long term cost benefits – but we can get into those later. Right now, all you need to know is that BLUETTI just premiered their new solar generator and battery, the BLUETTI AC300 and its accompanying lithium iron phosphate battery module, the B300.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ccgt
tdworld.com

Korea's KEPCO Commercializes Superconducting Transmission Solution

A Korean electric utility has developed a community-friendly, cost-effective method to bring superconducting transmission lines and substations into commercial operation. Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) is the largest electric utility in South Korea and its KEPCO Research Institute has established 10 key strategic technologies, including superconducting cables, which the utility began researching in the early 21st century through a national research fund.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
tdworld.com

Transmission Makes the Grid Resilient to Extreme Weather

Report found that additional transmission ties would have generated significant cost savings for consumers and reduced outages during recent extreme weather events. Each additional gigawatt (GW) of transmission capacity connecting the Texas power grid (ERCOT) with neighboring states in the Southeast could have saved nearly US$1 billion and kept the heat on for approximately 200,000 Texas homes during Winter Storm Uri in February of 2021, according to a new report released by the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE). The report, 'Transmission Makes the Power System Resilient to Extreme Weather', details the value additional transmission would have provided during five severe weather events in Texas, the Northeast and the Midwest between 2014 and 2021.
ENVIRONMENT
theiet.org

Smart Export Guarantee

Apologies if this is the wrong forum. I am involved with a church with a 3 phase supply and a 14kWp solar panel installation. The cheapest supplier we can find (totalgp) does not offer a SMEG tariff and, until recently no supplier offered a 3 phase import - export meter anyway.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
megadoctornews.com

Long commutes, household crowding tied to COVID transmission

Newswise — ITHACA, N.Y. – Long commute times and household crowding may be good predictors for a higher number of transmissible coronavirus cases in metropolitan settings, according to Cornell urban planning, architectural and public health researchers, in a study published in the journal Buildings and Cities. Neighborhoods that had populations...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
theiet.org

Sponsored: Step outside with the ABS601 reliable power supply series

Relec Electronics is a specialist in power conversion and display products, representing leading brand names including Mornsun in power conversion alongside Bel Power, Chinfa, Cotek and Premium with key display partners, Digiwise and RockTouch. The advent of 5G and the proliferation of digital signage means that more equipment is located...
INDUSTRY
WDBJ7.com

Appalachian Power to make transmission upgrades in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power announced its plan to to make transmission improvements in Pittsylvania County. The company plans upgrades to the electric transmission system serving customers in the county. The Danville Area Transmission Line Rebuild Project involves around three miles of transmission line. The upgrades will replace aging equipment to ensure the grid can support the area’s growing electrical needs.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
theiet.org

Cheap, efficient electrocatalyst a ‘gamechanger’ for green hydrogen

Researchers from Curtin University in Western Australia have identified a cheaper and more efficient electrocatalyst for making green hydrogen from water. They hope that the catalyst could eventually open new avenues for large-scale clean energy production. Hydrogen has the potential to be a zero-carbon fuel source which produces just heat...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theiet.org

Fire at French interconnector sends electricity prices soaring

Wholesale electricity prices have soared after a fire at an interconnector linking the French and British power networks, the National Grid has reported. The IFA Interconnector that meets the UK in Sellindge can carry about 2GW between the two countries but the National Grid said a fire has forced a complete evacuation of the site.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theiet.org

National map of buried pipes and cables draws nearer with contract awards

Plans for a UK national map of buried cables and pipes are moving forward with the award of contracts to start building the National Underground Assets Register (NUAR). Easy access to this data will bring huge benefits to utility companies and the construction industry. Following earlier pilot projects, the government’s...
INDUSTRY
fordauthority.com

2021 Ford Mustang Production To Resume As Leak Has Been Repaired

As Ford Authority reported last week, a gas leak at the Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant discovered over Labor Day weekend forced the automaker to shut down the plant, work with authorities to assist in cleanup efforts, and temporarily pause 2021 Ford Mustang production. Now, the Detroit Free Press is reporting that the leak at the Flat Rock plant has been fixed, and 2021 Ford Mustang production will resume on September 20th as planned.
FLAT ROCK, MI
gilbertaz.gov

WA1546 Zone 1 Transmission Main Assessment Project

Gilbert’s Zone 1 Transmission Main is a water pipeline that is a vital part of Gilbert’s water infrastructure. This transmission main, varying in size from 24” to 48” in diameter, is located along the Western Powerline Trail and conveys water from the North Water Treatment Plant to smaller distribution pipelines to serve the water needs of Gilbert residents and businesses.
GILBERT, AZ
The Independent

Food supplies could be hit by CO2 shortage in days, warns Iceland boss

Food supply shortages could happen in the “coming days and weeks” if the carbon dioxide issue continues, a supermarket boss has warned.Richard Walker managing director of Iceland said Christmas food supplies could be impacted by a reduced supply of the gas – but stressed that the damage could be felt much sooner.Meanwhile, trade body leaders have called on the Government to “urgently ensure adequate supplies” of carbon dioxide to keep food production going.“This is no longer about whether or not Christmas will be okay, it’s about keeping the wheels turning and the lights on so we can actually...
GAS PRICE
ValueWalk

Fourth Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Finally Coming, But For Specific Workers

A fourth federal stimulus check is finally coming, but it’s not for everyone. These fourth coronavirus stimulus checks will cover specific workers who were hit hard by the pandemic. Such workers would get up to $600 stimulus checks as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program.
PUBLIC HEALTH
plasticstoday.com

Zinc-Embedded Polyamide Offers Superior Protection from COVID-19

A major challenge in neutralizing COVID-19 and other airborne viruses involve absorption and inactivation, according to Vikram Gopal, PhD, Chief Technology Officer at Ascend Performance Materials. “Respiratory viral illnesses, such as COVID-19 and the flu, are transmitted through droplets and aerosols. Polypropylene, the material in commonly used disposable masks, is a hydrophobic plastic and does not absorb moisture. Instead, the viruses can sit on the surface of the mask, posing a transmission risk when the mask is handled,” said Gopal. While cotton masks effectively absorb moisture, they don’t inactivate the virus and, again, pose a transmission risk, Gopal added. A nylon fabric embedded with zinc ions, however, has been shown to inactivate 99% of viruses that cause COVID-19 and the common flu.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theiet.org

Main and sub distribution boards - Circuit Breakers

A. I have a UPS (200kVA) at 230V 3 phase output, the ampere rating is 500A which feeds the main distribution board. b. The Main Distribution Board has an Incoming MCCB with 630A and there are several outgoing circuit breakers at the Main distribution board, out of which 1 circuit breaker is of 25A MCB (Q1) 3P powers the secondary distribution board.

Comments / 0

Community Policy