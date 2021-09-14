Generation & Transmission Losses.

If you’ve seen clearing activities going on around Rockaway Road and wondered what was happening, the answer is an electric reliability project. Georgia Transmission Corporation (GTC) is constructing approximately 8 miles of transmission line to 115 kV specifications between the Rock House Road Substation and the South Coweta Substation near Rockaway Road. An evaluation revealed that a new 115 kV transmission line is needed to prevent reliability issues. Of the 8 miles, approximately 3.5 miles involves rebuilding an existing transmission line. The project began in 2019 with survey and land acquisition and is now in the clearing stages. Construction is slated to begin in fourth quarter, 2021, and the targeted ready-for-service timeframe is first quarter 2022. For any questions regarding this project, please contact GTC’s Public Affairs Director, Ms. Terry D. Buttrill at 770-270-7207 or terry.buttrill@gatrans.com.

COWETA COUNTY, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO