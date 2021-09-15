CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Topeka, KS

Protests continue in front of KU’s Phi Kappa Psi

By Bryan Grabauskas
WIBW
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The protests continue Tuesday night in front of the University of Kansas fraternity Phi Kappa Psi. Hundreds of people surrounded the Phi Kappa Psi house Monday night to protest an alleged rape by a member over the weekend. Students are calling for said man to be arrested for his alleged actions. Lawrence Police confirmed Tuesday that they are aware of a possible sexual assault near campus over the weekend, but do not provide details about such investigations.

www.wibw.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Society
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Topeka, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Society
Local
Kansas Education
NBC News

U.S. to require Covid vaccinations for arriving international travelers

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration will require all international travelers coming into the U.S. to be fully vaccinated against Covid as part of a new international air travel system. Starting in early November, foreign nationals flying into the U.S. will be required to be fully vaccinated and must show proof...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phi Kappa Psi#Rape#Phi Kappa Phi#Protest Riot#Ku#Wibw#The University Of Kansas
Reuters

Six killed in Russian university shooting, gunman in hospital

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A student armed with a hunting rifle opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing at least six people and wounding many others, investigators said. Video shown on news websites showed panicked students leaping from first-floor windows to escape...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy