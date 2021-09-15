Cafe Bidam / Design Token

Text description provided by the architects. Hehe Tea Gallery, where artist Poshui settled down with his family, is located on the south hillside of the orchard in the northern part of Wuyi Mountain. He has been studying on the traditional way of making Wuyi Yan Tea for years there and gradually gained his reputation with increasing number of followers. Under the co-efforts with his wife, the tea gallery presents picturesque daily life with old pine trees, vegetable garden, tea fragrance, and their lovely children. In 2015, Poshui first refurbished an old house for dwelling there, and then another one is built in the north in 2016. Their houses develop as naturally as mushroom grow in fertile land to meet their basic needs. Each year I was invited to witness the flourish of their home.

DESIGN ・ 3 DAYS AGO