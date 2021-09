Syracuse, NY. — The Syracuse football team opened as a seven-point underdog in its Friday night home game against Liberty, according to the website VegasInsider.com. If that line stays anywhere close to that place by Friday, the Orange will be an underdog for the third time in four games this season. The Orange has split its previous two games as an underdog, beating Ohio and losing to Rutgers.

