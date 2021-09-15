Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Correctional Facilities Continue to See COVID-19 Outbreaks; 34,885 Total SCV Cases

Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 27 new deaths and 1,725 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 34,885 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Of the 27 new deaths reported today, five people who passed away were over the age of 80, 10 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, nine people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64, and three people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49. To date, Public Health identified 1,435,163 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 25,713 deaths.