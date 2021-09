EWING, N.J. – The TCNJ men's soccer team returned to Lions Stadium for its first home match in 682 days tonight. The Lions' homecoming turned out to be a good one as they defeated FDU-Florham by a final score of 2-0. Two early goals from TCNJ (1-2) gave the Lions a commanding lead in the first 20 minutes. It took only four minutes for the first to come, as Luke Pascarella found the back of the net.

EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 11 DAYS AGO