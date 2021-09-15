Great Character Win for the Dolphins in Week 1
The Miami Dolphins escaped with a 17-16 season-opening win over the New England Patriots in Foxborough. It was a tough, hard-fought win which is typical in New England. Wins like yesterday are hard to come by. In fact, more often than not, the Dolphins lose games like that up there, but this was different because the Patriots made the mistakes in key moments and not the Dolphins. The Patriots had an unpatriotic like 3 personal foul penalties and 2 turnovers, including the fumble that decided the game at the end.dolphinstalk.com
