Great Character Win for the Dolphins in Week 1

By Ryan VanHoover
dolphinstalk.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Dolphins escaped with a 17-16 season-opening win over the New England Patriots in Foxborough. It was a tough, hard-fought win which is typical in New England. Wins like yesterday are hard to come by. In fact, more often than not, the Dolphins lose games like that up there, but this was different because the Patriots made the mistakes in key moments and not the Dolphins. The Patriots had an unpatriotic like 3 personal foul penalties and 2 turnovers, including the fumble that decided the game at the end.

dolphinstalk.com

Comments / 0

dolphinstalk.com

2021 Miami Dolphins Season Preview & Keys to a Dolphins Victory in Week 1

The Miami Dolphins are on the verge of one of their most important seasons in recent memory. Chris Grier, Brian Flores, and the rest of the Dolphins’ organization have executed a masterful rebuild thus far. The foundation was set in 2019 when the team won five of its final nine games and acquired an abundance of draft capital and cap space. 2020 was used to get young players acclimated into the league and gain valuable game experience. The Dolphins finished 10-6 and controlled their own destiny to clinch a playoff berth. While they did not achieve their goal of a post-season appearance, something even greater was fulfilled: experience for Tua Tagovailoa. There is no denying that the Miami Dolphins will only go as far as Tagovailoa can take them. There is also no question that Tagovailoa’s 2020 season fell short of the expectations most had for the young QB, but the nine starts he was able to get under his belt will go a long way for both this team and for Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa is poised to make a big year two jump and could cement himself as the Dolphins starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.
NFL
