Tears were flowing and the music was bumping Tuesday morning at the entrance to Paul Robeson Malcolm X Academy. Emotional moms and dads dropped their children off at school for the first time and students who hadn’t been in a classroom in over a year nervously entered the school, where joyous staff greeted families for the first day of school in the Detroit Public Schools Community District. Parents shared goodbye kisses through tear-soaked masks and teachers, who hadn’t seen their students in-person in over a year, greeted students with arms wide open.

DETROIT, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO