I am very proud of our entire community. As we look around and see the turmoil caused by the Delta variant, and with Covid-19 rates increasing globally at such an alarming rate, I am proud to report the vaccination rate in our community exceeds all areas in our county and most areas in the U.S. “Go Warriors!”as we say in Carpinteria, in honor of our schools opening for the year, and in appreciation for their efforts as well.