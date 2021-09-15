CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Taft HS LSC votes 7 to 3 to keep the Pledge of Allegiance at its meetings

By nadignewspapers@aol.com
nadignewspapers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Taft High School Local School Council at its Sept. 14 meeting voted 7- 3, with one abstention, to continue reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at council meetings. About two months ago some LSC members said that they did not see a need for the pledge to be on the council’s agenda, and a subsequent vote on whether to stop reciting the pledge at meetings was deadlocked at 6-6, and members agreed to revote at the start of the school year.

nadignewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
whidbeynewstimes.com

School Board delays decision on Pledge of Allegiance

The South Whidbey School Board did not come to a decision this week about whether to reinstate the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of regular meetings. This did not sit well with a group of sign-and-flag-waving residents who met outside one of the schools to listen to the meeting and recite the patriotic pledge together. At least one person in the crowd hoped that a compromise will be enacted in the future.
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
WANE-TV

SACS board votes to keep masks ‘recommended’ but no mandate

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At Tuesday night’s school board meeting, Southwest Allen County Schools’ (SACS) board voted to keep masks recommended for all students, teachers and staff. There would also be a way for students who are contact traced to not have to quarantine if masks were worn during exposure, but exactly how that would work is unclear.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
Teen Vogue

The Pledge of Allegiance and 9/11: How It Was Used to Enforce Patriotism

The Pledge of Allegiance is a forced display of performative patriotism rooted in nativism, bigotry, and salesmanship. Originally composed by Francis Bellamy in 1892, the pledge was written as part of a patriotic public school program to commemorate the 400th anniversary of Christopher Columbus’s arrival to the Americas. Working as an editor at Youth’s Companion magazine, Bellamy wrote the pledge in conjunction with the magazine’s larger initiative to promote patriotism and raise an American flag over every public school in the nation. To that end, Youth’s Companion sold American flags separately or with subscriptions (at a reduced rate) as a way to promote the magazine and instill a sense of traditional American patriotism during a time of shifting demographics and social change.
RELIGION
KOMO News

South Whidbey School Board caught in flap over U.S. Pledge of Allegiance

The South Whidbey School Board has found itself in the middle of a controversy over how it conducts its regular meetings because they don't include saying the Pledge of Allegiance. Schools Superintendent Dr. Jo Moccia said the issue is surprising because no one had ever questioned the board in recent...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Howard Taft
Bolivar Herald Free Press

R-1 board votes to keep masks

At the Thursday, Sept. 16, Bolivar R-1 school board meeting, the board unanimously approved the continuation of the district mask requirement and the Safe Return to In-Person Learning plan, as it currently stands. This plan requires masks to be worn by “staff and students — K-12,” superintendent Richard Asbill said....
BOLIVAR, MO
nadignewspapers.com

With 4,109 enrolled students — second highest in CPS — Taft HS welcomes return of in-person learning for all students, but quarantines for exposed students new reality

Students at Taft High School are glad to be back on campus, but some are wondering if it is just a matter of time before the pandemic forces a return to in-person learning for all students, according to Taft Local School Council student representative Amelia Manno. “(Students) have joked about...
CHICAGO, IL
WBKO

BGISD votes to keep mask mandate for students and staff

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Independent School Board met Monday evening for their monthly board meeting. During the meeting, they voted to keep a district-wide mask mandate. This comes after during a special session, the Kentucky legislature passed a bill that included legislation to do away with a state-wide mask mandate.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WCNC

Union County Public Schools board votes to keep masks optional

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Public Schools Board of Education voted 5-4 Tuesday night to keep masks optional. According to the North Carolina Association of Educators, 110 of 115 public districts in North Carolina require masks indoors. Union County is among those five without a mandate in place. As of Sept. 3, there were more than 5,400 people from the district in quarantine with at least 367 positive COVID-19 cases.
UNION COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pledge Of Allegiance#Public Schools#Lsc#The U S Supreme Court#National Anthem#Americans#Northwest Side
CBS Boston

Teachers Union: ‘MCAS Has Allowed White Supremacy To Flourish In Public Schools’

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Teachers Association is speaking out against MCAS, saying the state’s standardized test “has allowed white supremacy to flourish in public schools.” The teachers union is endorsing a bill that would eliminate the MCAS graduation requirement in the state. The bill scheduled for a committee hearing Monday on Beacon Hill would offer “multiple pathways” for students to demonstrate educational competency, outside of standardized testing. MTA President Merrie Najimy said the MCAS has been “alienating students who have diverse backgrounds and differentiated learning styles.” “The implementation of the MCAS and other standardized tests has had the exact opposite effect of...
BOSTON, MA
sunny95.com

Pledge of Allegiance: McVay Elementary

Thanks to Mrs. Powell’s 4th-grade class at McVay Elementary in Westerville for reciting this morning’s Pledge of Allegiance. Want your class to be featured in a future Pledge of Allegiance segment? If you are a teacher or school administrator, you can record your class(es) reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and submit it to Sunny This Morning with Stacy McKay & Dino Tripodis, it’s easy! Simply record your classroom using your smartphone’s voice recording app and email the audio file to mornings@sunny95.com.
WESTERVILLE, OH
Daily Gate City

Final meeting on bond vote held Wednesday

The fourth of four information meetings concerning the upcoming General Obligation Bond that will be voted on this coming Tuesday was held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8 in the high school library. Keokuk Community School District Business Manager Heidi Harness and School Board member Russ Derr gave a presentation and fielded questions during the Q&A period.
KEOKUK, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
CBS DFW

Redistricting, Transgender Athletes & COVID Mandates On Agenda Of Texas’ 3rd Special Session

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas Legislature is back in Austin for its third special session of the year. Both houses gaveled in at 10:00 a.m. on September 20. The primary focus of the session will be redrawing maps for Congress, the Texas House, the Texas Senate and the State Board of Education. The 2021 cycle of redistricting is meant to revise district boundaries to evenly distribute Texas’ population and ensure voters have fair representation. Republicans hold majorities in both chambers and, with their individual electoral survival at stake, have the vote advantage to use the process to position their party for decades. The draft...
AUSTIN, TX
FiveThirtyEight

Why Some White Evangelical Republicans Are So Opposed To The COVID-19 Vaccine

In the race to get Americans vaccinated, two groups are commanding a lot of attention: Republicans and white evangelicals. Both are less likely to have been vaccinated already and more likely to refuse vaccination altogether. But it’s the overlap between white Republicans and white evangelicals that is especially telling, as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NottinghamMD.com

New masking requirement effective immediately for all Maryland public schools

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland State Board of Education and Maryland State Department of Education on Tuesday received approval of a statewide masking requirement for all public schools. Following public testimony today, the Administrative, Executive, and Legislative Review (AELR) Committee approved the emergency regulation, which will be in effect for 180 days. The emergency regulation requires any person inside a public school … Continue reading "New masking requirement effective immediately for all Maryland public schools" The post New masking requirement effective immediately for all Maryland public schools appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy