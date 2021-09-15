Taft HS LSC votes 7 to 3 to keep the Pledge of Allegiance at its meetings
The Taft High School Local School Council at its Sept. 14 meeting voted 7- 3, with one abstention, to continue reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at council meetings. About two months ago some LSC members said that they did not see a need for the pledge to be on the council’s agenda, and a subsequent vote on whether to stop reciting the pledge at meetings was deadlocked at 6-6, and members agreed to revote at the start of the school year.nadignewspapers.com
