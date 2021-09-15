Taft HS LSC votes 7 to 3 to keep the Pledge of Allegiance at its meetings

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas Legislature is back in Austin for its third special session of the year. Both houses gaveled in at 10:00 a.m. on September 20. The primary focus of the session will be redrawing maps for Congress, the Texas House, the Texas Senate and the State Board of Education. The 2021 cycle of redistricting is meant to revise district boundaries to evenly distribute Texas’ population and ensure voters have fair representation. Republicans hold majorities in both chambers and, with their individual electoral survival at stake, have the vote advantage to use the process to position their party for decades. The draft...

