Mortgage Rates Falling Back in Line With Best Recent Levels

By by: Matthew Graham
MortgageNewsDaily.com
 6 days ago

Mortgage rates started the day modestly lower, but many lenders ended up offering mid-day improvements in response to market conditions. When it comes to rates, the bond market sets the tone. Bonds can move for a variety of reasons, but economic data is one of the quintessential inputs. If the incoming data suggests a hotter economy or higher inflation, rates tend to rise. The opposite is also true (weaker data = lower rates) as was the case today.

