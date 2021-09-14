Mortgage Rates Falling Back in Line With Best Recent Levels
Mortgage rates started the day modestly lower, but many lenders ended up offering mid-day improvements in response to market conditions. When it comes to rates, the bond market sets the tone. Bonds can move for a variety of reasons, but economic data is one of the quintessential inputs. If the incoming data suggests a hotter economy or higher inflation, rates tend to rise. The opposite is also true (weaker data = lower rates) as was the case today.www.mortgagenewsdaily.com
