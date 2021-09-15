Cincinnati-Pittsburgh Runs

Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds turned into one that will be remembered forever by Reds rookie TJ Friedl. In only his second Major League at-bat, and his very first hit, Friedl hit his very first Major League home run in the sixth inning. But what really made it a day worth remembering was the actions of a star player on the other team that will allow Friedl a permanent keepsake from the moment.

MLB ・ 20 HOURS AGO