WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Police in Walnut Creek on Tuesday released surveillance videos that show a couple who tried to leave a restaurant without paying their bill before the male suspect fired shots outside the establishment as they drove off. According to a Facebook post by the Walnut Creek Police Department that included a pair of surveillance video clips, the two suspects dined together at the Modern China restaurant located on the 1500 block of North Main Street before they tried to leave the premises without paying for their meal. The female suspect exited the restaurant before the male suspect, getting...

WALNUT CREEK, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO