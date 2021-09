When Notre Dame welcomes USC to South Bend on Oct. 23, it will be facing an opponent that looks slightly different. That’s because the Trojans have fired coach Clay Helton in the aftermath of an embarrassing home loss to Stanford. Helton, who was in his seventh full season on the job, went 46-24 during his time as head honcho in Los Angeles.

