How Lego Video Games Have Evolved So Well Over The Years

By David Martinez
TVOvermind
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf one of your hobbies is video games, then you might have played at least one of the Lego video games at one point. And if you haven’t, then I seriously implore you to try one. I remember getting into the Lego-themed video games many years ago, with Lego Star Wars being the first. And let’s keep in mind, that was back in 2005, so I was about eleven at the time. It seemed like an appropriate time for me to play those games and I never thought I would still be into them today. In all honesty, they’re just loads of fun. I’ve only played the licensed Lego games because I like seeing different takes on the things I love. And yes, Star Wars is one of them. In fact, it’s probably the biggest licensed product that the Lego video game franchise has tackled the most. Speaking of which, the next big game in the franchise is Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. As the title implies, the game will allow players to experience the whole Star Wars movie saga in Lego form. Makes perfect sense, considering the story of Star Wars has mainly been the story of the Skywalker family.

www.tvovermind.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Games#Video Game#Lego Star Wars#Marvel Games#Legos#Lego Marvel Super Heroes#Dc Lego
