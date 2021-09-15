The true reason Rockets are itching to trade John Wall

The Houston Rockets are expected to move their fourth All-Star guard from the last three seasons as a John Wall trade seems imminent. But apparently that wasn’t seen as the case just a couple of months ago. According to a report from The Athletic, John Wall served as the veteran voice that the Rockets desperately needed last season. He had served as a pseudo assistant coach for Stephen Silas as they traversed a year filled with lopsided losses and a handful of injuries. He was expected to continue that role next season.