Florida State

Florida’s COVID-19 Hospitalizations Dip Below 11,000

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 5 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami/NSF) – Florida continues to see reduced numbers of patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

A reported 10,979 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday at 228 Florida hospitals, according to data posted on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website.

A week earlier, 13,628 patients at 229 Florida hospitals were reported as having COVID-19.

The number of people needing hospitalization because of COVID-19 soared during the past two months as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus spread through the state.

But the number of COVID-19 inpatients has decreased recently. In all, about 83% of hospital beds in the state were filled with inpatients Tuesday, according to the federal website.

The total came from 234 hospitals that reported data.

CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

