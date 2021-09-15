Florida’s COVID-19 Hospitalizations Dip Below 11,000

MIAMI (CBSMiami/NSF) – Florida continues to see reduced numbers of patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

A reported 10,979 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday at 228 Florida hospitals, according to data posted on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website.

A week earlier, 13,628 patients at 229 Florida hospitals were reported as having COVID-19.

The number of people needing hospitalization because of COVID-19 soared during the past two months as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus spread through the state.

But the number of COVID-19 inpatients has decreased recently. In all, about 83% of hospital beds in the state were filled with inpatients Tuesday, according to the federal website.

The total came from 234 hospitals that reported data.