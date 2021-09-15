CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Climate Dominates Campaign, Green Vote Falls Short as Norway Elects Centre-Left Coalition

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoters in Norway elected a new government, environmental parties drew less popular support than expected, but a new centre-left coalition was still expected to usher in tighter controls on oil and gas exploration after an election Monday that was largely dominated by public fears about the climate emergency. “The vote...

